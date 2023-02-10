Anthony Muñoz called Ken Riley II to deliver Hall of Fame induction news

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that former Cincinnati Bengals defender Ken Riley would be part of the 2023 induction class.

One of the best videos to watch is the players/families finding out they’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Riley passed away in 2020 and unfortunately won’t get to experience his big moment this August. However, the Hall of Fame picked a perfect voice to tell Riley’s family the news.

Anthony Muñoz called Ken Riley II to deliver the news, and you can check out the conversation between Muñoz and Riley II below around the 4:10 mark.

All the feels!

Tonight, you found out the members of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.



On Saturday, you can see how "they" found out they were selected.



That's when Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton debuts on @nflnetwork at 8:00 PM (EST). pic.twitter.com/YCswkcWQrk — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023

