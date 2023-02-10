 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Anthony Muñoz called Ken Riley II to deliver Hall of Fame induction news

The Hall of Fame picked the perfect person to deliver the news.

By Adam Haste
NFL: FEB 03 Super Bowl LII - NFL Honors Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that former Cincinnati Bengals defender Ken Riley would be part of the 2023 induction class.

One of the best videos to watch is the players/families finding out they’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Riley passed away in 2020 and unfortunately won’t get to experience his big moment this August. However, the Hall of Fame picked a perfect voice to tell Riley’s family the news.

Anthony Muñoz called Ken Riley II to deliver the news, and you can check out the conversation between Muñoz and Riley II below around the 4:10 mark.

All the feels!

