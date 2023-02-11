Bengals Defense wins 2023 NFL Bud Light Celly of the Year

In the first quarter of the last game of the season, Jessie Bates III picked off a pass that helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The celebration that followed the interception has also won this Bengals defense an award this offseason.

On Thursday night, it was announced that the celebration from Bates’ interception was named the 2023 NFL Bud Light Celly of the Year.

The roller-coaster celebration is a classic, and is always a fun one to watch. It made it even sweeter that it helped the Bengals secure home field for the following week as they welcomed the Ravens back to town for the first round of the playoffs. That too would end in a Bengals victory, though in much closer fashion.

With a lot going to be happening around the defense this offseason, winning Celly of the Year is a fun way to kick things off.