Bengals News (2/11): Celebration of the Year

Bengals win celebration of the year…but not for the coin flip

The big-time celebration by the Bengals won an award.

What offseason moves will the Bengals make? - Cincinnati Bengals Blog- ESPN

The Bengals face big questions this offseason about Burrow, the NFL draft and more.

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Postgame Discussion With Joe Burrow Following AFC Championship Loss - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Postgame Discussion With Joe Burrow Following AFC Championship Loss

Ken Riley's Hall Of Fame Nod Thrills Bengals Of All Stripes

Riley, one of the three senior candidates who played more than 25 years ago, was honored less than three years after his sudden death at age 72. But Thursday night's reaction to the end of his journey that began with his two-interception game in his 1983 finale that left him with 65 for the fourth most of all-time in his career reflected his eternal popularity with his old teammates and boss.

Around the League

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals HC search on 'pause' until after Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said his team's head coaching search will continue past the Super Bowl, but he reminded any frustrated fans that the team wants to make the right decision rather than the fastest one.

Tua Tagovailoa 'thankful' to Dolphins for long protocol stint

Tua Tagovailoa said the Dolphins "were just protecting me from myself" by effectively shutting him down after he suffered his second concussion.

Sources - Tom Brady files retirement letter to NFL, NFLPA

Tom Brady filed paperwork with the NFL and NFLPA on Friday, silencing any questions about a potential return, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Source - Texans to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

Matt Burke, who served as the Cardinals' defensive line coach in 2022, has agreed to be the Texans' new defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN. A source told ESPN's Dan Graziano that Kliff Kingsbury met with the team Friday.

OT Taylor Lewan says he 'will be cut' by Titans in coming weeks, ponders playing future

Three-time Pro Bowler and former first-round pick Taylor Lewan believes the Titans will be cutting him in the next few weeks.

Super Bowl interview with President Biden to be on Fox Soul

After a day of mixed signals, President Joe Biden is set to sit down for an interview before the Super Bowl, which is being broadcast by Fox on Sunday.