Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl, game time, streaming, and more

The Cincinnati Bengals will not be taking the field this Sunday unfortunately, but the biggest game of the year will still be must-watch TV.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was officially named the league’s MVP for the second time in his career and will be looking to capture his second career Super Bowl win.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have been arguably the best team in the NFL this season as they only lost three regular season games and rolled in both of their postseason games.

On paper, this game has the potential to be a high-scoring game with both of these teams having such high-powered offenses.

The Eagles come in averaging 28.1 points per game while allowing 20.2. The Chiefs are averaging 29.2 points while holding their opponents to 21.7.

Who do you think will come out of Sunday as the Super Bowl Champions?

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date/Time: February 12, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV Channel: The game will air on FOX.

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will have the call with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sidelines and Mike Pereira as the rules analyst.

Online Stream: Streamers can watch the game on services including Sling TV, Hulu+, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and fuboTV.

Radio Stream: SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88 has the action.

Rosters: KC | PHI

Stats to Know: KC | PHI

Odds: The Eagles are -1.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.