Super Bowl 2023 player props: Chiefs vs. Eagles best picks

One of the largest betting events in the world is the Super Bowl each year. There are countless things you can bet on, and with sports betting becoming more acceptable this year should have plenty of money on the big game.

There are quite a few props that have a lot of fun attached to them. You could be vanilla and look at the normal spread and all of that.

However, you could find much more fun things to bet on to really embrace the chaos of the night (responsibly). Here are some of the most fun bets you can make for Super Bowl Sunday; all odds are based on DraftKings Sportsbook.

First play from scrimmage results in a first down (Yes +330): There are tons of things you can bet on for the first play, like it being a safety or a touchdown. However, both are wildly unlikely, and betting against it isn’t even worth it. A first down isn’t out of the question. Odds are it will be part of a scripted rive that whichever team has practiced a few times and probably a nice safe play to get the ball moving. Getting +330 on this also is a safe way to start off your night with underdog bet that isn’t too out of the question.

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-115)/ First Half (+195)/ Second Half (+180): Hurts being a touchdown scorer seems pretty likely. He has rushed for a touchdown in all but five of the games he has played this season. The anytime in the game is a safe bet, but if you want to have some fun, you can call your shot on him scoring in the first or second half and actually get the +195 or +180.

Super Bowl MVP Travis Kelce (+1200) or AJ Brown (+1800): The real odds are that Hurts or Patrick Mahomes walk away with this award. However, there are years where one offensive player accounts for multiple touchdowns with a few catches to work their way to the award. This is a fun one to throw a small amount on given how the odds makers have it paying out. Plus if it hits you can really gloat about it. These two are the most likely in my opinion to steal it, but Devonta Smith at +3000 is another good one.

Jersey Number of first TD scorer under 11.5 (-130): This is what Super Bowl betting is all about. People who haven’t watched football all year can put some money on something like this and be just as likely to hit. Most of the players most likely to score the first touchdown, according to oddsmakers, are 11 or under. The Philadelphia Eagles offense has several big names with 11 or under. Smith, Brown and Hurts are under. The Chiefs also have a few guys not named Kelce who can sneak in under 11 as well.