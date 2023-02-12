Dan Pitcher to remain as Bengals QB coach

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is running it back from a coaching perspective.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has already been confirmed to retain his position with the team, and the same is now being reported for quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher.

Per Mike Garafolo, Pitcher will stay in Cincinnati.

#Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher will remain in Cincy for another season working with Joe Burrow, sources say. Pitcher had interviewed twice with the #Buccaneers and was considered a top candidate. Figures to be in the mix for OC jobs again next year. https://t.co/ZbhSqNq7sg — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 12, 2023

Pitcher, who’s been an assistant for the Bengals since 2016, was promoted to QBs coach in 2020 right before Joe Burrow was drafted by the team. This upcoming season will be the fourth he’ll work as Burrow’s position coach.

Pitcher also has a hand in designing the Bengals’ offense, which is why he was garnering interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become their next offensive play-caller. Tampa Bay interviewed him twice this offseason for the position.

The Bengals were aggressive in keeping Pitcher on staff as well. They signed him to a reportedly lucrative extension to keep him around, and the general understanding is he’s next up to be the team’s offensive coordinator if Callahan moves on to another team in the future.

For the upcoming year, Pitcher and Callahan will continue working for the Bengals’ offense under head coach Zac Taylor.