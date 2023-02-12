 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dan Pitcher to remain as Bengals QB coach

More continuity for the offense.

By John Sheeran
NFL: JUN 08 Bengals OTA Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is running it back from a coaching perspective.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has already been confirmed to retain his position with the team, and the same is now being reported for quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher.

Per Mike Garafolo, Pitcher will stay in Cincinnati.

Pitcher, who’s been an assistant for the Bengals since 2016, was promoted to QBs coach in 2020 right before Joe Burrow was drafted by the team. This upcoming season will be the fourth he’ll work as Burrow’s position coach.

Pitcher also has a hand in designing the Bengals’ offense, which is why he was garnering interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become their next offensive play-caller. Tampa Bay interviewed him twice this offseason for the position.

The Bengals were aggressive in keeping Pitcher on staff as well. They signed him to a reportedly lucrative extension to keep him around, and the general understanding is he’s next up to be the team’s offensive coordinator if Callahan moves on to another team in the future.

For the upcoming year, Pitcher and Callahan will continue working for the Bengals’ offense under head coach Zac Taylor.

