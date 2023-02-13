Bengals News (2/13): Bengals players react to Super Bowl holding penalty

Logan Wilson subtweets questionable holding call in Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory

Wilson has seen something like this before.

Cincinnati's DJ Reader: Holding calls at end of Super Bowls are crazy

Carl Cheffers was the head referee for Super Bowl 57.

Former Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap gets his Super Bowl win with Chiefs

Los gets his Super Bowl ring.

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Tied At The Top Of 2023 NFL MVP Odds List - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Bengals Hall-of-Famer Ken Riley's First Day On The Greatest Team Ever Assembled

Go behind the scenes of Ken Riley's first full day as a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer.

Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP after rallying Chiefs

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named MVP Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for the franchise's second Super Bowl victory in four years.

Chiefs, Eagles slip, slide on Super Bowl's 'terrible' surface

The field at State Farm Stadium turned into a Super Bowl slip and slide on Sunday night, and after the Chiefs outlasted the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, Kansas City defensive lineman Frank Clark called the surface "kinda terrible."

Eagles CB James Bradberry on crucial third-down penalty: 'It was holding'

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry told reporters following Philadelphia's loss in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday that he held Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a crucial third down in the fourth quarter.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl LVII: 'I think I'm going to hang around'

Andy Reid, awash in celebratory confetti following his Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, said he’s staying put as the franchise’s head coach.

Derek Carr informs Raiders he won't accept trade to Saints; Las Vegas expected to release QB

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr informed the team he won't accept a trade before his contract deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Las Vegas is expected to release the QB, Rapoport added.