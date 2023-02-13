Carlos Dunlap is finally a Super Bowl champion

13 years into his career, former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap finally reached the mountaintop.

Dunlap helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years, but it was the first for Dunlap. The former second-round pick played 39 snaps for KC Sunday night and registered two hits on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He played 40 snaps against the Bengals in the AFC Championship game and recorded seven pressures.

Cincinnati drafted Dunlap all the way back in 2010 and signed him to two long-term deals after his rookie contract. He notched 82.5 sacks and 103 tackles for loss during his 11 years with the Bengals.

The two sides eventually split in the middle of the 2020 season when Dunlap forced a trade from the team. The Chiefs signed Dunlap to a one-year deal worth $3 million back in July of 2022 after he spent one-and-a-half seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

This is the second-straight year that a long-time Bengals player won his first Lombardi after his time in Cincinnati finished. Andrew Whitworth won last year’s Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams against the Bengals.

Dunlap turns 34 in two weeks. It’s hard to think of a better birthday present than finally winning the big one. Plus, it’s hard to see him playing much longer, so it’s great to see he’ll retire with a Super Bowl trophy to his name as part of what’s been a special career.

A big congrats to a great Bengal of the past.