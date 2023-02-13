Report: Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is one of two finalists to be Cardinals head coach

The Cincinnati Bengals have so far avoided one of the largest problems with consistent success and kept their coaching staff intact. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is back in the fold after taking head coaching interviews, as is quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher after being in the running for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator position. A sigh of relief for Bengals fans and coaches alike.

Perhaps the biggest concern of them all, though, is still up in the air, as defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is reportedly still in the running for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job.

Adding to this: a source told me that the Cardinals have focused their head coaching search on Gannon and Bengals DC Lou Anarumo.



The source also said Arizona could make a decision tonight. https://t.co/XpYCC27fL0 — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) February 13, 2023

Anarumo has gone from someone who drew ire from veteran players and many fans as he began his time in Cincinnati to a top defensive coordinator in the league, leaving Who Dey Nation on pins and needles, hoping he returns to Cincinnati next season.

Reports over the weekend suggested Arizona was focused on Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the Super Bowl. While he will interview for the position today, it would appear their focus was more on being able to conduct an interview than him being the coach they knew they wanted.

Anarumo has earned the opportunity to be an NFL head coach. He took over a roster in transition, worked with head coach Zac Taylor and the front office to build the defensive roster to his scheme and has executed repeatedly to slow down some of the NFL’s best offenses. Gannon is coming off of an impressive season as well, so there are two qualified candidates battling it out.

Selfishly, we all want Gannon to dazzle the Cardinals brass, leading to Anarumo to return. It would be very hard to not be happy for Lou, if he is able to move on and run his own franchise. After all, there are only 32 of those jobs in the entire world.