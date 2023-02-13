Bengals officially land Chris Lammons off of waivers from Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals have acquired cornerback Chris Lammons off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Monday.

Lammons, as you may recall, was waived by the Chiefs on January 23rd prior to the two teams facing off in the AFC Championship. Because the Chiefs’ season was still ongoing, the claim put in for Lammons could not become official until the day after Super Bowl LVII.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Lammons originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a college free agent in 2018 by way of the South Carolina Gamecocks. He spent the 2018 season on the practice squads of the Falcons, the New Orleans Saints, and the Miami Dolphins. He has played in 42 games over the past four seasons — 12 with Miami in 2019, and 30 with Kansas City from 2020-22.

Primarily a special teams player, Lammons has 18 career tackles (nine solos), three pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He will be a fifth-year player in 2023.