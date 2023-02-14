Bengals News (2/14): Keeping the trio together

Bengals Roster Move: CB Acquired on Waivers

Lammons (5-10, 190) originally signed with Atlanta as a college free agent in 2018 out of the University of South Carolina. He spent the 2018 season on the practice squads of the Falcons, the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins. He has played in 42 games over the past four seasons — 12 with Miami in 2019, and 30 with Kansas City from '20-22. He has 18 career tackles (nine solos), three PDs, one INT, one FF and one FR. Lammons was waived by the Chiefs on Jan. 23. He will be a fifth-year player in 2023.

Pro Football Hall Of Fame Begins Celebration Of The Life Of Bengals' Riley

As the wonderful whirlwind weekend sped on amid the backdrop of the latest Super Bowl, the family of Ken Riley started grappling with the details of the Aug. 5 event in Canton, Ohio, a date that is now circled on all Bengaldom calendars far and wide.

3 lessons Bengals can take away from Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory

After making the big game last year and nearly returning this past season, the Cincinnati Bengals can learn some valuable lessons from Super Bowl LVII moving forward.

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Tackle Khalen Saunders: People Said 'The Funky-Ass Bengals Was Gonna Beat Us Four Times'

"Man, I remember being doubted," Saunders said to Aaron Ladd. "I remember being doubted every game. I remember being picked against every game. I remember them saying the funky-ass Bengals was gonna beat us four times. I remember them saying we couldn't stop Jalen Hurts. I remember all of that s***. And now, they're gonna remember that I'm a two-time champ."

Bengals fans will like this Joe Burrow contract extension prediction

The Bengals would like to get the deal done early for what should now be obvious reasons: Setting the cap outlook in stone for the future, staying ahead of a booming quarterback market and, well, common sense.

Tyler Boyd well aware of Bengals’ upcoming salary cap hurdles

Even so, he’s well aware of the possibilities this offseason and beyond as the Cincinnati front office faces the challenge of extending Joe Burrow and possibly finding ways to get extensions done for fellow wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Bengals free agency: Is cutting Joe Mixon the easiest decision of the offseason?

They could opt for more of the same next season by riding out the remainder of the extension starting running back Joe Mixon signed in 2020 and look to fill in the depth behind him through free agency.

Solomon Wilcots Believes Cincinnati Bengals Must Keep Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Long-Term

"I think you have to do that," Wilcots said when asked about re-signing all three players. "They do have the resources to keep Tee Higgins and re-sign Joe Burrow to a contract extension because you can push some of it out. You gotta be able to get some off the books now and then still have enough in reserves to re-sign Ja'Marr Chase next year. We (the Bengals) can get that done, it's just a matter of the percentage of the cap do you give to the quarterback and his two receivers."

Around the league

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs reign after Super Bowl LVII win; where does the rest of the league stand?

After two straight years of getting close to the mountaintop without quite reaching the summit, Cincinnati's offseason is about finding out how to better position the team to finish the job. Signing franchise quarterback Joe Burrow to a contract extension likely sits atop the Cincy's to-do list, and difficult decisions are probably coming regarding key contributors to the team's recent run of success. The Bengals beat has speculated that wide receiver Ty Boyd, running back Joe Mixon and right tackle La'el Collins could all be cap casualties. If defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo lands the head-coach gig in Arizona (he recently had a second interview), the situation gets even stickier.

Indianapolis Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as new head coach

Steichen succeeds Frank Reich, who was fired midway through his fifth season with the Colts. Reich was hired in 2018 following his two-year stint as Eagles OC, which culminated with a victory in Super Bowl LII over the Patriots.

Tom Brady says he hopes Aaron Rodgers doesn't retire: 'The league needs good quarterbacks'

"You know what, I hope he doesn't retire," Brady said. "... I think the league needs good quarterbacks, and he's one of the greats. So if he retires, it'll be a sad day for the league."

Ravens hire Todd Monken as new offensive coordinator

"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."