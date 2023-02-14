 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals set to hire Jonathan Gannon after Lou Anarumo was a finalist

Looks like the Bengals are keeping Lou for another season.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: DEC 04 Titans at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have found their next head coach, and it will not be Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are finalizing a deal with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to become the team’s next head coach.

Leading into this hire, Gannon and Anaraumo were reportedly the two finalists for Arizona’s search, so there was a very real chance Cincinnati would lose the architect of one of the NFL’s top defenses over the last two seasons.

Unless another surprise opening pops up in the NFL, it looks like the Bengals will retain Anarumo for at least one more season.

Big win for Who Dey Nation!

