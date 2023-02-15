Bengals tied for fourth-highest odds to win Super Bowl 58, per DraftKings

The 2022-23 NFL season is officially in the books, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl ring at just 27 years old.

Now the countdown to the start of the 2023-24 season can officially begin as the Cincinnati Bengals will look to retake the AFC from the Chiefs next season and win the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

Just days after Super Bowl 57, DraftKings’ odds for Super Bowl 58 have dropped and at +900, the Bengals are tied with the Eagles for the fourth-highest odds of winning it all.

Only the defending champion Chiefs (+600), Buffalo Bills (+700), who the Bengals crushed in the divisional round and San Francisco 49ers (+800), who were the runners-up in the NFC, have higher odds than Cincinnati.

Here are the full early Super Bowl 58 odds from DraftKings:

1. Kansas City Chiefs +600

2. Buffalo Bills +700

3. San Francisco 49ers +800

4. Cincinnati Bengals +900

T4. Philadelphia Eagles +900

5. Dallas Cowboys +1400

T6. Los Angeles Chargers +2200

T6. Baltimore Ravens +2200

T7. New York Jets +2800

T7. Jacksonville Jaguars +2800

T8. Miami Dolphins +3000

T8. Detroit Lions +3000

T8. Denver Broncos +3000

T8. Green Bay Packers +3000

9. Los Angeles Rams +3500

T10. New York Giants +4000

T10. Las Vegas Raiders +400

T10. Cleveland Browns +400

11. Minnesota Vikings +4500

12. New Orleans Saints +5000

T13. Pittsburgh Steelers +5500

T13. Carolina Panthers +5500

T14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000

T14. New England Patriots +6000

T15. Seattle Seahawks +7000

T15. Washington Commanders +7000

T16. Tennessee Titans +7500

T16. Atlanta Falcons +7500

17. Chicago Bears +8000

18. Indianapolis Colts +15000

T19. Arizona Cardinals +20000

T19. Houston Texans +20000