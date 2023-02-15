Tyler Boyd is well aware of the Bengals’ upcoming salary cap hurdles

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be facing a lot of salary cap hurdles as they are about to have to pay their talented offensive core.

A key part of the offensive success is wide receiver Tyler Boyd who is not a cut or trade candidate this offseason.

Boyd is well aware that the front office faces the challenges of extending Joe Burrow and finding ways to extend Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Boyd acknowledged this and says we’ll see what they want to do.

“We’ll see what they want to do with me, but I know I’m still entitled for a year,” Boyd said. “I’m not counting my chances of not being here out. You never know.”

The Bengals would actually save $8.9 million in cap space by cutting Boyd. That isn’t going to happen, but he is aware of the situation and knows the team won’t be able to keep three massive cap hits at wide receiver.

The Bengals may have to make a decision on Boyd after an extension comes for Higgins and before one for Chase as Boyd’s contract is set to expire after the 2023 season.

Who knows what is going to happen moving forward, but Boyd is well aware of the situation that the Bengals’ front office faces.