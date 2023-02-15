Logan Wilson reacts to Lou Anarumo staying with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo running it back for a fifth year is great news for the defense he’s built. MIKE linebacker Logan Wilson is undoubtedly one of the centerpieces for the unit, as anyone could tell by his position.

When asked about the news of Anarumo’s return, Wilson perfectly encapsulated what makes his coach worthy of praise and an eventual promotion.

“Selfishly, I’m ecstatic he’ll be back but he’d still make a great head coach,” Wilson said to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Glad to be in his system for another year. ... He’s a players’ coach and guys buy into his system because of that. Which in turn allows guys to play free and effectively.”

During Anarumo’s first three years on the job, Wilson was the highest draft pick the Bengals made on the defensive side of the ball. He’s since established himself as a three-down player and one of the best all-around second-level defenders in the NFL. That’s all a team can ask for a third-round pick.

This year is also extremely important for the former Wyoming Cowboy. Wilson is now eligible for a contract extension, and the 26-year-old could opt to play out the final year of his rookie deal and see a huge payday next offseason. Putting together a solid 2023 campaign is crucial in achieving that, and playing in the only NFL system he knows can help with that.

Wilson is just one of several Bengals defenders who benefit from Anarumo’s return, and with potential turnover set to happen at a few spots beside him, continuity has never been more important for the Bengals’ success.