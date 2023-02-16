Dan Pitcher cites loyalty and unfinished business as reasons to stay with Bengals

Making back-to-back final four appearances in the NFL is an impressive feat, but not finishing atop the mountain leaves one hungry for more. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback coach Dan Pitcher certainly feels that way.

Pitcher had a chance to take a promotion. He interviewed twice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator position this offseason, a job that could fast-track his chances of becoming a future head coach. Instead of jettisoning to Florida, Pitcher opted to stay in Cincinnati for another run at the Super Bowl.

“I just didn’t feel like this was the time to leave Cincinnati,” Pitcher told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “We’ve got this thing headed in the right direction big time and I just want to be a part of finishing it off.”

Pitcher would be a key reason why the Bengals can take that final step. He’s been Joe Burrow’s QB coach for his entire three-year career and has been with the Bengals for a lot longer than that. The club hired him back in 2016 as an offensive assistant, and he’s worked his way up from the final years under Marvin Lewis, to one of Zac Taylor’s top assistants.

“This organization has been incredible to me and my family,” Pitcher said. “They gave me my first coaching job in the NFL. To promote me numerous times and for Zac to keep me in the head coaching change, I do feel a tremendous sense of loyalty to Zac, Duke Tobin and the Brown and Blackburn families.”

For as much that has changed regarding the Bengals’ way of operating, valuing continuity and loyalty has not wavered through the franchise’s evolution. It’s something Pitcher appreciates enough to the point where he wants to see the Lombardi Trophy finally arrive in Paycor Stadium.

“I’ve been a part of this from the ground up,” Pitcher said. “I believe the Super Bowl is in our near future and I want to be a part of that.”