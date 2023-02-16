The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Boys are Back in Town

The Cincinnati Bengals are moving into offseason mode, with free agency and the draft scouting season in full-swing. On this week’s episode, we look at those two very important facets of the NFL calendar.

With their coaches returning, the Bengals are in good position this year. What does the returns of the crew mean for potentially clinging on to internal free agents and draft targets? What does it feel like the Bengals will do, in terms of outside free agency and/or draft focus?

This week:

How big of an impact do the returns of Brian Callahan and Lou Anarumo have on impending free agents and/or players the Bengals are looking to extend?

What might the Bengals’ positional approach be in the draft this year with the staff all coming back and in referencing previous trends?

University of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid provides an intriguing weapon for an offense.

-USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu is a guy who can wreck an opposing offense from multiple spots up front.

We also take a look at a couple of intriguing NFL Draft prospects from the West Coast. Our thanks to those who joined us at the special day and time of Thursday afternoon for the live show! You can get it on your favorite platform no1!