Joe Burrow invests in professional volleyball franchise with signer Jason Derulo

It comes as no surprise to see Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to be involved with things off the football field. From charity work to investing in farmland, Burrow seems to be making plays in the business world, just as much as he does between the lines on Sundays.

His latest investment takes him back to Nebraska, where his family has roots. This venture involves him investing in a professional women’s volleyball team with singer Jason Derulo. Burrow and his parents stated they are the founding partners of the Pro Volleyball Federation in December and Burrow is taking it a step further, funding a team. The league is scheduled to begin in February of 2024.

“My family and I are thrilled to put our support behind this great opportunity for world-class volleyball athletes,” Joe Burrow said to Front Office Sports. “No one ever achieves greatness without first being provided an opportunity. Pro Volleyball Federation is opening the door, and we are excited to see these athletes chase their dreams and goals.”

While not talked about on a national level, Volleyball is actually very big in Nebraska. The University of Nebraska has one of the top volleyball programs in the country and their games have very good attendance ratings, so it appears they are in the right market.

You won’t see Burrow in many commercials or on many popular sports programs, but it is apparent he is still planning to be active during the off-season, this time trying to help grow a sport and giving athletes opportunities.