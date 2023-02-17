Bengals new cornerback Chris Lammons among 4 indicted in 2022 battery case

Four men, including new Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, are facing criminal charges connected to an incident outside a Las Vegas nightclub last year.

Lammons and—most notably—New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara were indicted by a grand jury this week for charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm for the alleged incident that occurred on February 5, 2022.

The case has a court date of March 2.

Lammons was claimed by the Bengals after he was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to the AFC Championship that featured both teams. NFL rules prohibited Lammons from joining the Bengals until this week, right before his indictment along with Kamara. That said, the move prevented the Chiefs from re-signing Lammons, and the Bengals have his rights up until the start of the new league year when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

If Lammons is to face criminal charges for his involvement in the case, he may not last in Cincinnati very long.