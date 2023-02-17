 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals’ Jonah Williams, Joseph Ossai undergo offseason surgeries

Both players fought through injury this past season.

By John Sheeran
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Two key members of the Cincinnati Bengals were playing injured for most of the 2022 season.

Left tackle Jonah Williams dislocated his kneecap during the team’s Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and didn’t miss a game afterwards up until the playoffs, after he suffered another knee dislocation during the Wild Card round against the Ravens.

Per Ian Rapoport, Williams recently had surgery to repair his kneecap. The procedure was done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the same doctor who surgically repaired Joe Burrow’s torn ACL back in 2020. Williams is expected to be clear well before training camp.

In addition to Williams, defensive end Joseph Ossai had surgery to repair a torn labrum that he played through during the season.

Ossai notably missed his entire rookie season in 2021 with a torn meniscus he suffered during the preseason that year. The second-year pass rusher played in all 19 regular and postseason games for Cincinnati. He appeared to suffer a knee injury at the conclusion of the AFC Championship game, but no news has been reported since then regarding it.

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...