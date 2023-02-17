Bengals WRs coach Troy Walters interviewing for Cardinals’ offensive coordinator job

The Cincinnati Bengals have had an outstanding run over the past two seasons. It’s the kind of run where you usually see other teams try to copy it by adding coaches from the staff. The Bengals have been fortunate so far not to have lost any coaches, but that could be changing.

Wide receivers coach Troy Walters is, per ESPN’s Ben Baby, interviewing for the offensive coordinator job for the Arizona Cardinals. Walters had interviewed for the same position with the Houston Texans earlier this season.

Walters played in the league for eight seasons before retiring. He joined the Bengals staff in 2020, and since then has helped produce one of the best wide receiver units in the league by quickly developing Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase into star receivers.

The veteran coach has been working on the offensive side of the ball since 2009. He hopped through a few college jobs that were highlighted by Texas A&M, UCF (his first major offensive coordinator gig), and Nebraska.

It’s surprising Cincinnati has had this kind of continuity at the coaching position given the team’s success on the offensive and defensive side of the football. It will be interesting to see if Walters heads off as one of the first branches of the Zac Taylor coaching tree.