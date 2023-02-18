Joe Burrow hoping to end curse of quarterbacks that lost Super Bowl debut

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals fell three points short of reaching Super Bowl 57. If the team had defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, a long-time curse for quarterbacks to lose their Super Bowl debut would’ve come to an end.
Research from CBS Sports shows that the last 17 quarterbacks to lose their Super Bowl debut have failed to ever get back to the Super Bowl.
Burrow is on that list for now after losing Super Bowl 56, while Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts would extend the streak to 18 unless he is able to take Philly back to the Super Bowl after they lost to the Chiefs last Sunday.
Other active players on the list include Jimmy Garoppolo, who lost Super Bowl 54 with the San Francisco 49ers to the Chiefs, Jared Goff who lost Super Bowl 53 with the Los Angeles Rams to the New England Patriots Matt Ryan, who lost Super Bowl 51 with the Atlanta Falcons to the Patriots and current free agent Cam Newton who lost Super Bowl 50 with the Carolina Panthers to the Denver Broncos.
Luckily, Burrow will have many chances to make the streak as he’s just 26 years old and on a still-young Bengals team built for long-term success.
Here’s the full list of Quarterbacks that make up a streak, Burrow hopes to end:
- Super Bowl 29: Stan Humphries, San Diego Chargers
- Super Bowl 30: Neil O’Donnell, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Super Bowl 31: Drew Bledsoe, New England Patriots
- Super Bowl 33: Chris Chandler, Atlanta Falcons
- Super Bowl 34: Steve McNair. Tennessee Titans
- Super Bowl 35: Kerry Collins, New York Giants
- Super Bowl 37: Rich Gannon, Oakland Raiders
- Super Bowl 38: Jake Delhomme, Carolina Panthers
- Super Bowl 39: Donovan McNabb, Philadelphia Eagles
- Super Bowl 40: Matt Hasselbeck, Seattle Seahawks
- Super Bowl 41: Rex Grossman, Chicago Bears
- Super Bowl 47: Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 50: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
- Super Bowl 51: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
- Super Bowl 53: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
- Super Bowl 54: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 56: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
