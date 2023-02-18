Joe Burrow hoping to end curse of quarterbacks that lost Super Bowl debut

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals fell three points short of reaching Super Bowl 57. If the team had defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, a long-time curse for quarterbacks to lose their Super Bowl debut would’ve come to an end.

Research from CBS Sports shows that the last 17 quarterbacks to lose their Super Bowl debut have failed to ever get back to the Super Bowl.

Burrow is on that list for now after losing Super Bowl 56, while Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts would extend the streak to 18 unless he is able to take Philly back to the Super Bowl after they lost to the Chiefs last Sunday.

Other active players on the list include Jimmy Garoppolo, who lost Super Bowl 54 with the San Francisco 49ers to the Chiefs, Jared Goff who lost Super Bowl 53 with the Los Angeles Rams to the New England Patriots Matt Ryan, who lost Super Bowl 51 with the Atlanta Falcons to the Patriots and current free agent Cam Newton who lost Super Bowl 50 with the Carolina Panthers to the Denver Broncos.

Luckily, Burrow will have many chances to make the streak as he’s just 26 years old and on a still-young Bengals team built for long-term success.

Here’s the full list of Quarterbacks that make up a streak, Burrow hopes to end: