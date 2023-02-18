Zac Taylor doesn’t want to leave Cincinnati anytime soon

The Zac Taylor era in Cincinnati hasn’t always been the best, as just two years ago, he was on the hot seat with Bengals fans.

Now, after back-to-back AFC North titles, trips to the AFC Championship game, and a trip to the Super Bowl, Taylor has completely turned this franchise around.

In an interview with HuskersOnline, Taylor talked about the city of Cincinnati and the whirlwind experience in recent seasons. He loves being the head coach of the Bengals and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“They’re gonna have to carry me out of here in a casket,” Taylor said. “I love it in Cincinnati. It’s just a really good fit for my family and myself, and with myself and the other coaches, and the owners, and [Bengals Director of Player Personnel] Duke Tobin. I just can’t imagine myself anywhere else. They’ll have to kick me out of here.”

He continued, “It’s the same values that I grew up with in Norman [Oklahoma], and the people are Midwestern people. I always thought I was from the Midwest. I’ve learned I’m not. This is the Midwest, where I live right now... The people are just very down-to-earth, hardworking, really good people, who treat their neighbors the right way. That’s very much how the Brown and Blackburn family are with me. We just share values, constant communication, constant alignment... I know that’s a special thing to have in this league. It’s not always that way, so I don’t take it for granted and just really enjoy it, and my family is really happy here as well.”

There is a lot of coaching changes in the NFL but Taylor is now the 10th longest-tenured head coach tied with Matt Lafleur of the Green Bay Packers as both were hired in 2019.

Heading into 2023, Taylor will have all of his key coaches returning setting up arguably his best chance of leading the Bengals to their first-ever Super Bowl win.

