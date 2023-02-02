REPORT: Warrant out for Joe Mixon’s arrest for aggravated menacing (UPDATE)

UPDATE 2

Peter Schaffer, the agent of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, has released the following statement to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Among what Schaffer claimed is that the charges Mixon is facing will be dropped on Friday.

Just spoke to #Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, who says the misdemeanor charge against Mixon will be dropped Friday. pic.twitter.com/YKPFYuChgd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2023

In addition, Mixon’s mother has released the following statement to Kelsey Conway.

This just in: When I reached out to #Bengals RB Joe Mixon for a comment on the warrant, his mom answered and said:



"Did he do it, no he didn't."



Referenced the term "money hungry" and said "you guys know Joe" and then hung up.@Enquirer — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) February 3, 2023

UPDATE

According to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Joe Mixon has not been processed into the Hamilton County jail system as of Thursday evening.

This just in: The @Enquirer has learned that Joe Mixon has not been processed into the Hamilton County jail, source says — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) February 3, 2023

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

Per Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus and Chris Renkel of Cincinnati’s Local 12, Mixon’s arrest warrant is for aggravated menacing as he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman’s face.

Per Cassy Arsenault of Local 12, the incident occurred last month on Jan. 21. The complaint states that Mixon “Did knowingly point a firearm at the victim stating ‘You should be popped in the face I should shoot you, the police can’t get me.’”

The complaint was filed today.

BREAKING: there is a warrant for Joe Mixon of the @bengals arrest. He allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said “you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’ get me”. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/HdEpcnFt62 — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) February 2, 2023

Mixon and the Bengals played the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 22 at Buffalo, indicating the alleged incident occurred earlier on Saturday before Mixon, and the team flew to Orchard Park for the game.

The Bengals have since released a statement:

Statement from Bengals on Joe Mixon: "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) February 2, 2023

We will update this story as more details on the situation are released.