ESPN has Bengals among top Super Bowl contenders; Joe Burrow among MVP favorites

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t reach their ultimate goal of making it back to the Super Bowl in 2022-23, but they will look to get back there next season. With most of the roster expected to remain intact, Cincinnati is already a trendy pick to win it all next year.

Last week, ESPN experts put out their early 2023 season predictions and the Bengals are the panel’s second favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Three out of 10 panelists picked the Bengals to win the Super Bowl next season behind just the Kansas City Chiefs, who had four panelists pick them to win back-to-back championships.

Making it back to the Super Bowl all starts with the quarterback position, and the Bengals are fortunate to have one of the best in the NFL.

On top of Super Bowl predictions, the panelists also gave their early picks for the 2023-24 MVP.

Joe Burrow is the panel’s early favorite to win MVP with four out of 10 votes for Burrow. Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes were all tied for second place with two votes each.

The Bengals are returning the coaching staff, Burrow and the offensive core are officially entering their prime, and the team has plenty of cap space.

With all of that being said, it feels like 2023-24 is the Bengals’ best chance this team has ever had to capture their first Super Bowl victory.

