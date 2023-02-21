Chad Johnson gets earnest Hall of Fame endorsement from T.J. Houshmandzadeh

Momentum has increased in recent years for Cincinnati Bengals legends to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ken Riley recently became the second former Bengal to make the cut, and Willie Anderson was a back-to-back finalist this year as well. Ken Anderson also remains in the conversation regarding senior inductees.

Chad Johnson appears to have a long way to go.

Ochocinco has been out of the NFL for over 10 years and hasn’t come close to being a finalist for Canton, and that doesn’t sit right with T.J. Houshmandzadeh. The former Bengals receiver spoke on Willie Anderson and Johnson’s deserving resumes during Super Bowl media week, and had some strong words in support of his Cincinnati running mate.

“Chad was a top-three receiver in the league. No question,” Houshmandzadeh said. “Nobody can argue that. He can’t be a finalist? There’s dudes getting in the Hall of Fame that can’t f*** with Chad.”

When you’re right, you’re right.

Johnson’s talent and production as a receiver for his era were undeniable. He’s got six Pro Bowls and two All-Pros to back it up. But his antics that were beloved by many may ultimately bar him from ever being inducted by a voting group comprised of very old men.

Wide receiver is also a very populated group inside the Hall already, and as time goes on, more and more deserving candidates will become eligible. This will also be an issue for A.J. Green as well.

Do you think T.J. has a point? Or will Chad’s Hall of Fame chances remain in the mud? Let us know in the comments!