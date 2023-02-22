Joe Burrow leads all quarterbacks in impressive stat

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the best young quarterbacks in the entire NFL. After an injury cut his rookie campaign short in 2020, Burrow has made it to the AFC Championship game in both of his two full NFL seasons. In the AFC, which boasts some deep quarterback talent, Burrow has gone head-to-head with the best to prove he belongs.

A frequently discussed part of Burrow’s game is his impeccable accuracy in the short-to-medium passing game. His ability to read defenses pre-snap and throw into tight windows is impressive, but there is another element that doesn’t seem to be talked about as much.

Since 2021, Burrow leads all quarterbacks in the NFL in touchdown passes of over 20 yards, per PFF.

The most 20+ yard TD passes since 2021



Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/cmt1BeJxRA — PFF (@PFF) February 19, 2023

One view is that 2021 is when Burrow reunited with former college teammate Ja’Marr Chase and picked up where they left off after winning a National Championship. In reality, Burrow has done this utilizing Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and even Trenton Irwin to connect on deep balls down the field.

Burrow has graduated from a promising young quarterback to a perennial MVP candidate who is now entering discussions as potentially the best quarterback in the NFL, depending on who you ask.

The big-play has and always will be an element of the Bengals offense, and Burrow is tops in his field on connecting with receivers downfield to put points on the board.