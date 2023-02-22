PFF proposes a Bengals and Lions trade involving Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals have an interesting offseason ahead of them as they will look to get an extension for Joe Burrow completed.

However, another key piece that is eligible for an extension is star wide receiver Tee Higgins who has made it clear that he wants to stay in Cincinnati.

Despite the mutual interest, Higgins will be talked about a lot in potential trade scenarios before a deal is done.

The latest comes from Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger who has the Bengals sending Higgins to the Detroit Lions for a first-round pick and a mid-round pick. PFF noted recent wide receiver examples from around the league.

“Higgins is the lone rookie contract player who makes our list here. He would probably be traded later in the offseason as compared to the above players, all of whom could be moved right after the 2023 league year begins on March 15. As we saw last offseason across the NFL, the game’s top young wide receivers taken outside of the first round — and thus without fifth-year options in their contracts — can all but refuse to play in the final year of their rookie deals without a multi-year extension. Will Higgins end up like Deebo Samuel, back with his drafting team on a strong new deal, or like A.J. Brown, traded to a new team around the draft.”

It remains to be seen how the contract extension talks will go this offseason, but it would be a very shocking turn of events to see the Bengals accept any trade offers for Higgins.