Bengals re-sign LS Cal Adomitis

Cincinnati’s 2022 long snapper is back in the fold

By John Sheeran
/ new
NFL: NOV 06 Panthers at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals make their first re-signing of the offseason by brining back long snapper Cal Adomitis.

Adomitis was an exclusive rights free agent. The deal is for one year and will be worth $870,000.

As an undrafted free agent, Adomitis signed with the Bengals after the 2022 NFL Draft. The club cut him before the regular season, but soon added him to the practice squad. That decision would prove wise a week later once long-time LS Clark Harris suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adomitis was signed onto the active roster and played in ever regular season and postseason game that followed. He had 146 long snaps without an unplayable delivery.

This move doesn’t confirm Adomitis’ roster spot for the 2023 season, but you have to like his chances after a solid rookie season. The team will also have to make a decision on Harris, who’s an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

