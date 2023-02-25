Bengals News (2/25): Online boom

PFF Ranks Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow A Top-Three NFL Player; Three Other Bengals Make Top 101 - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Joe Burrow Effect: Cincinnati Bengals Lead NFL In Twitter Account Growth Since Drafting The Quarterback - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Should Bengals target Michael Brockers after Lions released DL?

Cincinnati Bengals Land Big-Time Right Tackle in 2023 Free Agency Mock Draft - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Around the League

Matt Nagy gets second stint as Chiefs' offensive coordinator

Matt Nagy, who served as Chiefs offensive coordinator before he became head coach of the Bears in 2018, will again have that role under Andy Reid in Kansas City.

Russell Wilson wanted Pete Carroll out, per report; QB denies

Russell Wilson asked Seahawks ownership in February 2022 to fire coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider and wanted Sean Payton as Seattle coach, according to a report. Wilson denied the report on social media.

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it’s very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

2023 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies intriguing team fits for top prospects

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects might your favorite squad be eyeing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis? Daniel Jeremiah previewed the event on Friday, identifying some intriguing prospect-team fits.