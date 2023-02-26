Which Bengals player was the most pleasant surprise in 2022?

The last two years were two of the very best in the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Clearly the culture that Zac Taylor built and the confidence that Joe Burrow has instilled in the team have helped maximize the talent on the team. But Duke Tobin and the Blackburns have also made some outstanding moves in both free agency and the Draft in recent years

Which player was the most pleasant surprise for you last season?

Tight end Hayden Hurst racked up 414 yards and two touchdowns on a stacked roster, finding a role beside Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. The veteran added another 141 yards and a score in the playoffs. But even more than the stats, it was his fire that really endeared him to fans and the other players.

Rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt showed that he is as physical as they come. He made countless big-time tackles, forced a fumble against the Tennessee Titans, and broke up two passes and picked off Josh Allen in the AFC Divisional Round.

Guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras were everything the Bengals and the front office hoped for and more. They were consistent, communicative, and they held up enough for Burrow to work his magic. Their pass block grades (71.1 for Karras, 69.2 for Cappa) weren’t quite elite, but they were a big improvement from what the team saw in years before.

So which one has your vote? Or is it someone else?

Let us know in the comments below!