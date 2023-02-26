Bengals News: (2/26:) Year of the Tight End?

Bengals News

Bengals picked a great year to need a TE in the draft

An NFL draft expert says this is one of the best TE classes of the decade. That bodes well for a Bengals team that currently does not have any of its top three tight ends under contract entering the 2023 offseason.

8 easiest roster decisions for the Bengals in 2023 offseason

After failing to make the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, the Cincinnati Bengals still are very much contenders as long as this current unit sticks together as long as possible. Most of these moves look good on paper, but outside of extending Burrow (a lock), will they happen?

Bengals: NFL analyst says Tee Higgins trade speculation won’t stop

Higgins himself has said he wants to spend his career with the Bengals, Burrow and Chase. That’s likely what the Bengals have been planning for too, especially with Chase suggesting Burrow will take a friendly deal that helps the team keep weapons around him.

Byron Jones seems to indicate he's done playing football

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones, a first-round pick in the 2015 draft, has some important thoughts after eight years in the NFL. And it sounds as if there won’t be a ninth NFL season.

Whoever trades for Jalen Ramsey needs to be ready to pay him, too

There was talk before the 2022 season about Ramsey getting a new deal, but he still had four years left at the time. Now, with three years left, he likely wants a new deal — and he may be getting a new team in order to make that happen.

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Quentin Johnston, Kelee Ringo among 10 prospects I can’t wait to see

More than 300 draft hopefuls are heading to Indianapolis, looking to put on a show at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Our resident scout, Bucky Brooks, spotlights 10 prospects he can’t wait to see.

2023 NFL offseason: All 32 teams’ RB situations ahead of free agency, draft

Will Tony Pollard be back with the Cowboys? Is James Cook ready to be the Bills’ RB1? Kevin Patra breaks down every team’s running back situation ahead of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32

Which NFL team had the best 2022 rookie class? The worst? Eric Edholm and Nick Shook rank every group, from No. 1 to 32, providing accompanying grades and analysis.