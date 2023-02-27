Bengals could be perfect fit for recently-released lineman Taylor Lewan

The Cincinnati Bengals added four new faces to their offensive line this past offseason — signing three new starting lineman and then drafting the other. Jonah Williams was the only one that stayed on the five-man unit from 2021 to 2022.

As the season wore on, injuries to Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, La’el Collins and others prompted the Bengals to dive into a relatively inexperienced group of lineman, and that could be a problem they look to solve this offseason.

One name to keep an eye on is recently-released former Tennessee Titans lineman Taylor Lewan. The Bengals were named a top fit for Lewan by The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

“Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams struggled throughout 2022. The ‘is he a tackle-or-guard’ debate has raged furiously on Williams since he was a prospect at Alabama with 33.625-inch arms, which barely meets the NFL’s preferred thresholds. Williams’ latest performances indicate he may be best served kicking inside,” he wrote.

Lewan was the Titans’ first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has three Pro Bowl appearances to his name and was also on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Lewan can play both guard and tackle and has a massive frame, standing 6-foot-7.

Lewis suffered a knee injury during the 2022 season and ended up not playing against after Week 2. Now a free agent, Lewan will be a hot commodity, and at the right price, he would make a great fit with the Bengals.