Who was the biggest disappointment for the Bengals in 2022?

The Cincinnati Bengals almost made it back to the Super Bowl. In short, it was injuries to the offensive line that doomed them, just one year after a weak line cost them the championship.

So which player could’ve done more to help the team?

An easy target is La’el Collins, who was supposed to be Joe Burrow’s “bodyguard” and add an elite level of play to the o-line. Instead, he never really returned to the form he displayed on the Dallas Cowboys (at least as a pass blocker). And the veteran didn’t seem completely healthy before suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 16, ending his season and leaving the team with the same sort of instability at right tackle that haunted them in the Super Bowl.

One surprising candidate might be Evan McPherson, who was only 9/13 from 40-49 yards and missed four PATs in the regular season. The second-year kicker also missed a PAT against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

Some will list Dax Hill as a disappointment, but the rookie didn’t see the field very much largely due to the strength of the safety position. As our good friend Joe Goodberry has pointed out, your opinion of Hill shouldn’t have really changed after essentially a redshirt year.

So what do you think? Who didn’t live up to your expectations? Let us know in the comments.