Bengals News (2/27): Bringing back Eli Apple

While at UCLA, he was a semi-finalist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award, had the most yards from scrimmage per game, finished fourth in rushing yards per game, and was a second team All-American. NFL teams will covet Charbonnet’s size, athleticism, processing, and pass catching ability.

It was tough to pass up on guys like cornerback Deonte Banks, but Harrison is a 6’5″, 315-pound mauler whose steady improvement as a pass-blocker last year is a nice bonus. The Bengals need somebody to develop for the long-term at right tackle — if not step in and play right away if La’el Collins isn’t ready.

His play backs up the statement as Pratt produced the best football of his career last season. PFF gauged him as one of the league's eight-highest-graded linebackers and Pratt sported the second-best coverage grade in the NFL behind Sauce Gardner.

Three cornerbacks are set to hit free agency next month: Eli Apple, Jalen Davis and Tre Flowers. All three provided a bevy of veteran depth for the Bengals last season. Those three cornerbacks shared a combined 17 years of experience in the NFL.

The Athletic published a list on Saturday of one player from each team who could potentially be cut in the coming weeks in order to free up salary cap space. Bengals reporter Jay Morrison listed Joe Mixon, who is scheduled to count $12.8 million against the cap next season.

The Cincinnati Bengals finally got over the obstacle that was the Cleveland Browns this past season after losing five straight games against them. The blowout loss to Cleveland on Halloween night was the last time the Bengals would lose a game until the Chiefs bested them in the AFC title game.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson will throw at the combine while Bryce Young will wait to throw for his Alabama pro day, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning, per sources.

The NFL Competition Committee held meetings on Sunday in Indianapolis, where the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will take place this week. During the meeting, the committee looked at more than 80 plays of roughing the passer and found three that it deemed questionable, Battista reported.

Dave Huxtable has been named senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Huxtable's hiring highlighted several coaching staff changes announced on Monday by the team, including Steve Jackson as secondary coach, Nick Perry as assistant wide receivers coach, Shawn Flaherty as assistant offensive line coach, Lanier Goethie as defensive front specialist, Patrick Kramer as offensive assistant, Steven King as offensive assistant, Mario Jeberaeel as special projects: defense, Matt Baker as special teams assistant, Michael Gray as football analyst and Mateo Kambui as Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow/offensive line.

As we approach free agency and the NFL draft, coaches and front office executives are hard at work on their team-building strategies for the 2023 season and beyond. With the salary cap increasing by $16.6 million to $224.8 million per club, some teams are sitting pretty (the Bears, Falcons and Raiders are flush with cash), while others have tough decisions to make (the Buccaneers and Saints are deep in the red).