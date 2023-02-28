Where Bengals’ players stand in PFF’s top 101 players from 2022-23

The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North and made it back to the AFC Championship game for the second consecutive season.

The recent success of the Bengals starts with the most important position on the field and the man leading the Bengals’ offense in Joe Burrow.

With the season officially over, Pro Football Focus released their top 101 players from this past season.

It didn’t take long to see Burrow’s name as he came in as the No. 3 player from last season behind only the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones.

“Cincinnati overhauled its offensive line to make Burrow’s life easier, but by playoff time, injuries meant the Bengals were right back where they started,” Sam Monson wrote. “Nonetheless, Burrow continued to look excellent, as he came up just short of completing four-straight wins against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC title game.”

Burrow was not the only Bengal to make the list as Ja’Marr Chase came in at No. 39 after finishing with 1,046-yards and 9 touchdowns despite missing 4 games due to injury.

“For those wondering if Chase’s production might slow down once teams had a better handle on him,” Monson wrote. “This season suggested the answer to that is ‘not really.’ Even missing time, Chase still racked up over 1,000 yards in just 12 games and was a major factor in all three postseason performances.”

The next Bengal making the list was superstar defensive lineman DJ Reader who checked in at No. 41.

“Few players put together the kind of highs that Reader did this season, and injury prevented him from having one of the very best seasons in the entire league,” Monson wrote. “He produced 32 pressures from 310 pass-rushing snaps and was a brick wall against the run.”

The fourth and final Bengal to make the list was Trey Hendrickson who came in at No. 56 after yet another outstanding season.

“Hendrickson continues to go from strength to strength in the NFL,” Monson wrote. “He is on a streak of three consecutive career years, adding to last season’s 86.9 PFF pass-rushing grade with an 87.7 mark this season on the back of 74 pressures and 24 defensive stops.”

