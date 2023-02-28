Bengals News (2/28): Looking back at Joe Burrow blowing Bengals away at combine

The Joe Burrow Combine Interview: How Easy Small Talk And A Throwaway Translated To No. 1

With all the timing of a 40-yard dash, this week is as good as any with the Bengals scouts and coaches headed to the scouting combine in Indianapolis. As Burrow sits as the NFL's all-time completion percentage leader, this past Sunday marked the third anniversary of their first meeting with him in a Lucas Oil Stadium suite that all but guaranteed the Bengals were taking him No. 1 overall two months later in the Pandemic Draft of 2020.

3 First Round Picks Bengals Should Target in NFL Draft

Bengals will get trade calls for Tee Higgins this offseason

The difference between the Bengals and those teams, though, is Cincinnati isn’t desperate to move a player who may or may not want out in exchange for droves of draft capital.

Bengals draft target Dalton Kincaid won’t do scouting combine drills

Unfortunately for Kincaid, he won’t be able to participate in drills. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, he suffered a back injury near the end of last season and has yet to receive full clearance.

Marvin Lewis Believes Cincinnati Bengals Owner Mike Brown Will Re-Sign Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

"We know how Mr. Brown is on that, now. He's gonna make them all fit into that puzzle," Lewis said. "He wants them all to fit so you don't have to make decisions on guys based on what they make."

Around the league

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith headline ranking

Few quality wide receivers and pass rushers are on track to make it to free agency this year. Offensive tackles will be scarce, as usual. On the flip side, there will be plenty of off-ball linebackers, safeties and running backs to go around. The league is making it clear which positions are valued and which positions can be filled with rookies. The best free agent quarterbacks will get talked about, then stay put via the franchise tag.

Commanders to place franchise tag on Pro Bowl DT Daron Payne for 2023 season

Last season, Payne earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his fifth season in the NFL. The defensive tackle had his best season in the league recording 11.5 sacks, 20 QB hits and 18 tackles for loss.

Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to meet with a 'handful' of teams during the NFL Scouting Combine this week

Free-agent quarterback Derek Carr will be meeting with a "handful" of teams this week in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources, on Monday during an appearance on NFL Total Access.

Commanders release QB Carson Wentz after one season

Acquired from the Colts ahead of the 2022 season, Wentz started the team's first six games, leading the Commanders to a 2-4 start, but a fractured finger on his throwing hand suffered during Week 6 shelved the QB for an extended period of time, giving Taylor Heinicke an opportunity to start.