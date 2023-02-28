The 2023 NFL Combine is officially underway.

Essentially the first major event of the pre-draft process each year, the NFL Combine will see most of the top draft prospects working out in Indianapolis and interviewing with teams in the coming days.

We’ll also see NFL coaches and front-office personnel meet with the media, including Tuesday’s meeting with Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and GM Duke Tobin.

With that in mind, here is a full schedule of this week’s events (all times ET).

2023 NFL Combine Schedule

Tuesday

10:00 AM — 6:30 PM: Head coach & general manager press conferences

3:30 PM — Duke Tobin, Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel

4 PM — Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals head coach

Wednesday

8:00 AM — 11:00 AM: Linebackers and defensive linemen media interviews

1:00 PM — 6:30 PM: Head coach and general manager press conferences

Thursday

8:30 AM — 12:00 PM: Defensive backs and specialists media interviews

3:00 PM — 8:30 PM: Linebackers and defensive linemen workouts and drills (NFL Network & NFL+)

Friday

8:00 AM — 11:30 AM: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends media interviews

3:00 PM — 8:30 PM: Defensive backs and special teams workouts and drills (NFL Network & NFL+)

Saturday

8:00 AM — 11:30 AM: Offensive linemen and running backs media interviews

1:00 PM — 8:00 PM: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends workouts and drills (NFL Network & NFL+)

Sunday

1:00 PM — 8:00 PM: Running backs and offensive linemen workouts and drills (NFL Network & NFL+)

Athletic Testing Drills