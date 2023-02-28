Duke Tobin says “go find your own” when asked about NFL teams wanting Tee Higgins

In case you weren’t aware, no, the Cincinnati Bengals will not be trading Tee Higgins.

In case you didn’t believe that, look no further than what Bengals GM Duke Tobin said during Tuesday’s meeting with media at the 2023 NFL Combine.

When asked about the trade chatter around Higgins, Tobin gave a very blunt but necessary answer to make it clear the Bengals will not be trading their star wide receiver.

“Trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind. That’s their problem,” Tobin said of other NFL teams wanting to trade for Higgins. “They want a receiver? Go find your own.”

Tobin also called the constant trade chatter “a little ridiculous.”

Yes, there’s always a chance Higgins could leave next year or in 2025 if the Bengals use the franchise tag on him in 2024.

However, the Bengals are in win-now mode and gunning for a Super Bowl. Higgins is far more likely to help make that a reality in the next 1–2 years than whatever assets they’d get in a trade.

Duke Tobin on Tee Higgins pic.twitter.com/PVivw1aRxC — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 28, 2023

