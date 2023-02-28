Joe Mixon lands on NFL All-Roster-Bubble Team

With NFL free agency fast approaching, the Cincinnati Bengals still have to make a very important call on a player under contract for several more years.

Joe Mixon was once among the NFL’s best young running backs and a core member of the Bengals’ bright future on offense. However, he regressed enough this past season that he’s now firmly on the roster bubble.

So of course, Mixon found himself on Spotrac’s NFL All-Roster-Bubble Team, which featured 13 veterans who could be cap casualties in the coming weeks and months.

Here’s what Spotrac had to say about Mixon.

PRE 6/1 RELEASE SAVINGS: $7.2M PRE 6/1 TRADE SAVINGS: $7.2M POST 6/1 RELEASE SAVINGS: $10M POST 6/1 TRADE SAVINGS: $10M Mixon’s overall production dipped last season after a career-best 2021 campaign. Samaje Perine held his own in a relief role, but is slated for free agency next season. Will the Bengals look to bring him back at a respectable price and save on Mixon’s big deal? There’s $7.2M cap to be freed up Pre 6/1, $10M if processed after. Mixon would carry cap hits of $10.1M, $10.3M with him to a new team if a trade is the way forward.

Because the Bengals are likely to sign Joe Burrow to a monster contract extension, and may do the same with Tee Higgins, the Bengals will likely make at least a few roster moves that involve cap casualties and/or restructured contracts.

Unless Mixon and the Bengals agree on a pay cut, it’s hard to see him being on the Week 1 roster.