Zac Taylor and Duke Tobin press conferences at the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is here, and with it comes the true start of the 2023 pre-draft process.

Today’s action saw Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and GM Duke Tobin meet with the media in Indianapolis to discuss the upcoming draft, impending free agents, that ridiculous trade talk around Tee Higgins, the future of Joe Mixon, and more!

Here is a replay of what they had to say Tuesday via the Bengals.

