The Cincinnati Bengals have quickly become one of the NFL’s best franchises, and a big part of that has been their success in the NFL Draft.

While they’ve certainly landed their fair share of impact free agents as well, the bulk of the Bengals’ roster is made up of homegrown talent, including Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Germaine Pratt, Jessie Bates, Sam Hubbard, and Logan Wilson among others.

After making back-to-back deep runs in the NFL playoffs, it’s safe to say these Bengals are very close to winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl, and what finally gets them over the hump may very well be how well they do in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, here is a list of where Cincinnati will be on the clock when April’s draft kicks off.

Bengals Draft Picks 2023

Round 1, Pick No. 28

Round 2, Pick No. 60

Round 3, Pick No. 92

Round 4, Pick No. 131

Round 5, Pick No. 165

Round 6, Pick No. 206

Round 7, Pick No. 248

Note: The Bengals are not projected to have any compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.