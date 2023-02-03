Joe Burrow won’t be joining Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson in Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl is meant to be a celebration of some of the best players from each conference that season. It has been pretty far from that for nearly a decade now.

This year, the league introduced the skill competitions back to the event as well as making the game a flag football game (which is what it felt like anyway).

Even making these changes wasn’t enough to lure quarterback Joe Burrow to the Pro Bowl to join teammates wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Although a reason has not been cited for passing the opportunity, he clearly wasn’t the only AFC quarterback to pass up the opportunity, as Tyler Huntley made the Pro Bowl as an alternate.

This would have been the first Pro Bowl for all of these players. Chase and Hendrickson were voted in last season but missed it because they went to the Super Bowl. Burrow famously had his 500-yard passing game against the Baltimore Ravens after not being selected last season.

It has become all too common to see players pass up this opportunity, and we are closer to just this becoming just skill events than anything resembling the game of football.