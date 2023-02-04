Arizona Cardinals to bring in Lou Anarumo for second interview

The Cincinnati Bengals could lose their defensive coordinator this offseason with the Arizona Cardinals showing strong interest in Lou Anarumo.

Anarumo will be having a second interview with the Cards next week following his initial interview earlier this week. The 56-year-old has been the Bengals' defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and was instrumental in their deep playoff run both this season and last.

The news was reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

#Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will receive a second interview with the #AZCardinals for their head coaching job, source says. It’ll take place late next week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 4, 2023

In four postseason games last year, the Bengals held their opponent to under 25 points. The defensive strength was again on display this past postseason, as Cincinnati held Buffalo to just 10 points on the road.

Whether he could make it work as a head coach with Kyler Murray running the show is yet to be seen, but Anarumo has been a terrific defensive coordinator for the Bengals over the past several seasons.

Anarumo has some experience as an assistant head coach back in the day at Harvard, but in the NFL, his expertise has been on the defensive side of the ball specifically.