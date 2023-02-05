Ja’Marr Chase catches Pro Bowl touchdowns, griddies, and throws ball to Tee Higgins

Trey Hendrickson, Joe Burrow, and Ja’Marr Chase were the Cincinnati Bengals elected to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

While Burrow didn’t show up following the Bengals’ AFC Championship loss to Kansas City, Chase was in action Sunday for the festivities. The star receiver caught a touchdown, then proceeded to find his teammate Tee Higgins.

Fellow receiver Tyler Boyd was also at the event supporting Chase.

Before tossing the ball to Higgins, Chase hit the griddy, a dance he helped become a popular sensation.

Chase had his second straight 1,000-yard season to get him to the weekend’s events. He also went on to add 220 yards in three postseason games.

The second-year receiver had tremendous chemistry all season long with star quarterback Joe Burrow. With nine touchdowns and 87 receptions, the 22-year-old Chase has the upside to continue being one of the best receivers in the entire National Football League.

