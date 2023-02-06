Logan Wilson joins chorus of defenders speaking out against NFL looking into banning ‘hip tackles’

The NFL has established a trend of making defenders’ jobs hard. They made illegal contact, horse collaring, and many other myriads of distinctions on when and where they are and are not allowed to hit an offensive player, and that doesn’t even include the list that is twice as long if that player happens to be a quarterback.

The NFL’s Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills says the league will have a “very active offseason conversation” about the “hip tackle” and how it causes injuries. If you are unfamiliar with a hip tackle here are a few examples from the playoffs:

Textbook high ankle sprain mechanism (hip drop tackle?) for Patrick Mahomes, possible MCL involvement at the knee too. No doubt they will do everything to keep him in but effectiveness pivoting/pushing off that foot will be the question. pic.twitter.com/sz5Fj4zQ30 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) January 21, 2023

After Mahomes yesterday another textbook high ankle sprain mechanism for Tony Pollard. This one appears worse, additional concern for fracture. Hip drop tackle again too - not always a “dirty” play but a technique with high risk of injury to ball carrier pic.twitter.com/1Tl78OFkPo — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) January 23, 2023

It’s obviously not going to play well with defenders that the NFL could possibly make a rule on this. Many of them are still frustrated by what can and can’t be considered roughing the passer or how to properly hit a player in the air without getting a 15-yard penalty.

One Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson spoke out about his feelings on the NFL looking at this:

It did not help the same sort of tackle caused two similar injuries on national television. Wilson has a point in seeing it from a player’s view. Most of learning how to tackle today is learning how you aren’t allowed to tackle.

Now you are adding that they have to consider how to distribute their weight and things like that? It is a bit overkill.

There is no doubt that this tackle has the potential to hurt players, but that is football. At some point, a defender has to stop a guy with the ball who does not want to be stopped. There are no nice ways of doing that.

If NFL owners really want their offensive players protected from worrying about contact injuries, they might as well take the contact out of the whole thing rather than this song and dance of removing it maneuver by maneuver.