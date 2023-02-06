 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Logan Wilson joins chorus of defenders speaking out against NFL looking into banning ‘hip tackles’

Logan Wilson is rightfully upset with the league possibly making a defender’s job even harder.

The NFL has established a trend of making defenders’ jobs hard. They made illegal contact, horse collaring, and many other myriads of distinctions on when and where they are and are not allowed to hit an offensive player, and that doesn’t even include the list that is twice as long if that player happens to be a quarterback.

The NFL’s Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills says the league will have a “very active offseason conversation” about the “hip tackle” and how it causes injuries. If you are unfamiliar with a hip tackle here are a few examples from the playoffs:

It’s obviously not going to play well with defenders that the NFL could possibly make a rule on this. Many of them are still frustrated by what can and can’t be considered roughing the passer or how to properly hit a player in the air without getting a 15-yard penalty.

One Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson spoke out about his feelings on the NFL looking at this:

It did not help the same sort of tackle caused two similar injuries on national television. Wilson has a point in seeing it from a player’s view. Most of learning how to tackle today is learning how you aren’t allowed to tackle.

Now you are adding that they have to consider how to distribute their weight and things like that? It is a bit overkill.

There is no doubt that this tackle has the potential to hurt players, but that is football. At some point, a defender has to stop a guy with the ball who does not want to be stopped. There are no nice ways of doing that.

If NFL owners really want their offensive players protected from worrying about contact injuries, they might as well take the contact out of the whole thing rather than this song and dance of removing it maneuver by maneuver.

