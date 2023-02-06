 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lou Anarumo a finalist for Cardinals head coaching job

Anarumo is one of three remaining candidates.

By John Sheeran
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is one of three finalists to land the Arizona Cardinals head coach vacancy.

Anarumo is joined by New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Anarumo, who earned a second interview to be conducted later this week, has been the Bengals’ DC for the past four years. This is the second head coaching opportunity in the past two years he’s attempted to secure, and his competition is pretty solid.

Kafka oversaw the growth of the Giants offense with Daniel Jones having a breakthrough season, and Saquon Barkley returning to form. Flores is a renowned defensive mind with previous head coaching experience with the Miami Dolphins before he was unexpectedly fired and a lawsuit came of it.

While Anarumo is still in the running, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was informed he’s been eliminated from contention along with other candidates like Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The Cardinals are one of two clubs left with head coaching gigs available. The Indianapolis Colts have the other vacancy, and Callahan is still in the running for that job.

