Buccaneers schedule second interview with Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher

The Cincinnati Bengals recently extended the contract of quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, shortly after news broke that he had a virtual interview set up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

While the exact details of the deal aren’t known, it was described as “lucrative.”

Pitcher is an underrated piece in the Bengals’ offensive system, and it seems Tampa agrees, because they have scheduled a second interview with him for this week. While Pitcher’s extension would keep him in Cincinnati as the quarterbacks coach, he is still able to interview for positions around the league that would be a promotion.

The Bengals are seeing the cost of success over the last two seasons, as many assistants on the coaching staff are in the running to advance up the coaching ranks with other franchises. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job, while offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is still in the mix for the Indianapolis Colts lead job.

Should Callahan leave, it is expected that Pitcher would move into his role as Bengals offensive coordinator, but Tampa may foil that plan. As the Colts continue to conduct multiple rounds of interviews, we may not know what next season holds for Callahan for some time.

Pitcher has an opportunity to advance his career and he likely won’t wait around to see where Callahan lands before making his own decision (nor should he.) Tampa’s quarterback situation certainly isn’t as secure as Cincinnati’s, but there are only so many coordinator jobs in the NFL and to further his career, Pitcher might see Tampa as the fit.

From @gmfb on the #AZCardinals’ second round of head coaching interviews, the #Buccaneers’ search for a new OC (#Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher will interview in person this week) and the countdown to the #Raiders’ deadline to make a decision on Derek Carr. pic.twitter.com/oVTZpmoj78 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 6, 2023

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views.