One of the greatest players in Cincinnati Bengals history is hanging up the cleats.

Former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has announced his retirement after an incredible 11-year career.

Green immediately became a star for the Bengals from the moment he was drafted fourth overall out of Georgia in 2011. While he didn’t say much off the field, he carried Cincinnati’s offense on the field for most of his time in the Queen City.

The Summerville, SC native played nine seasons (127 games) for the Bengals and recorded 649 receptions, 9,430 receiving yards, and 65 touchdowns. He holds second place in Bengals history in all three categories behind Chad Johnson. He made seven-consecutive Pro Bowls starting his rookie season in 2011 when he notched the first of six career 1,000-yard seasons with the team.

Green signed two multi-year contracts and played under the franchise tag in his final season with the team in 2020. In 2021, he joined the Arizona Cardinals and spent his final two seasons out in Glendale. Green only started 19 games for the Cardinals and produced 78 receptions, 1,084 yards, and five touchdowns during his last two years.

In total, Green amassed 727 receptions, 10,514 yards, and 70 touchdowns in 158 career games. He finishes his career ranked 51st all-time in receptions, 44th in yards, and 49th in touchdowns.

While the Hall of Fame is up for debate, there’s zero doubt Green’s name will be displayed in the Bengals Ring of Honor one day, and it won’t take too long for him to be voted in.

Congrats on an outstanding career, A.J.!

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. Who Dey!