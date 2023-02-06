Twitter reacts to A.J. Green retiring from NFL

The history of the Cincinnati Bengals was forever impacted when they drafted A.J. Green No. 4 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Green alone helped keep the team interesting through the good and bad years over his Bengals tenure.

Sadly, his career in the NFL has come to an end after announcing his retirement on Monday. He finished his career with two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, but he will always be remembered for his time in Cincinnati.

Forever a Bengals great.



Congratulations on retirement and one heck of a career, @ajgreen_18 pic.twitter.com/DQvx5d5VWB — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 6, 2023

Green established a reputation as a pro's pro very early in his career, and the rest of the Bengals really followed that mentality. It is no surprise that mentality led him to be second all-time in just about every Bengals’ receiving record.

2011 was so fun. A.j. immediately came in as a rookie and carried himself like a veteran no. 1 while also carrying an offense that was supposedly going to finish at the bottom of the league. Dalton would just lob em up and a.j. would make another highlight. pic.twitter.com/QLkAq7hi52 — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) February 6, 2023

Receivers that have played for the Bengals since 2000



Chad Johnson

AJ Green

Ja'Marr Chase

Tee Higgins

TJ Houshmanzadeh

Tyler Boyd

Marvin Jones

Peter Warrick

Mohamed Sanu

Chris Henry

Terrell Owens

Darnay Scott

Laveranues Coles — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) February 6, 2023

A lot of Bengals fans have recency bias but AJ Green is one of the best Bengals receivers to play the game. He was so fun to watch and I hope he enjoys retirement. https://t.co/4Z49nSwLkG — Drew (@DrewCrabtree12) February 6, 2023

AJ Green helping the Bengals turn the page from the absolutely hellish 2011 offseason deserves eternal gratitude. What a career. https://t.co/4tZD0UjQPG — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) February 6, 2023

The Green show came alive every Sunday. He filled his highlight reel with tons of high-pointing, circus-catching passes. He made tip-toeing the sideline look easy. Here are just some of his more memorable moments.

One of the best AJ Green plays pic.twitter.com/WpL2i0NnnI — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) February 6, 2023

Not sure if anyone has posted this game against Baltimore today.



AJ Green scored 3 TDs in the first 17 minutes of the game. pic.twitter.com/Rm3MuytjNo — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) February 6, 2023

Jalen Ramsey must be happy AJ Green is retiring. pic.twitter.com/6iJIkvVgJK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 6, 2023

Finally, Green may have been in Arizona, but Cincinnati runs through his veins. He celebrated the Bengals’ Super Bowl trip. He even reactivated his Instagram account to do it. It just goes to show that he appreciates the support fans gave him as much as we all enjoyed him.

Never forget AJ Green posting this last year when the Bengals punched a ticket to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/tWYUlOaWXO — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) February 6, 2023

Thanks for the memories, 18.

AJ Green enrolled at Georgia as a 5-star recruit in 2008.



Three years later, Green became the highest drafted Georgia WR going 4th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.



727 receptions, 10,514 yards, 70 TD, and 7 Pro Bowls later, Green has called it a career.



One for the books pic.twitter.com/FOvhzgwOFF — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 6, 2023

8 years of Aj green terrorizing the afc north for your viewing pleasure: pic.twitter.com/C4GX6yRDGS — pak (@stepbacktriple) February 6, 2023

The last time the Bengals and Falcons met in 2018, Cincinnati won a THRILLER 37-36!



Andy Dalton threw for 337 yards and 3 TDs, including the game-winner to AJ Green with mere seconds left pic.twitter.com/iUP5NpufRL — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) October 22, 2022

I still think of AJ Green's first TD where the broadcast didn't play half of it because of a quick snap and the fact that it was from Bruce Gradkowski because Dalton got hurt.pic.twitter.com/CglgdSfonF — Mike (@bengals_sans) February 6, 2023

Congrats to @ajgreen_18 on his retirement! So glad he was a Bengal!



pic.twitter.com/iJBJsbBVFy — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) February 6, 2023

