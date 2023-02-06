 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A.J. Green calls it a career

Twitter reacts to A.J. Green retiring from NFL

The former Bengals superstar has plenty of great moments that will stick with fans forever.

By PatrickJudis
Dallas Cowboys v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The history of the Cincinnati Bengals was forever impacted when they drafted A.J. Green No. 4 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Green alone helped keep the team interesting through the good and bad years over his Bengals tenure.

Sadly, his career in the NFL has come to an end after announcing his retirement on Monday. He finished his career with two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, but he will always be remembered for his time in Cincinnati.

Green established a reputation as a pro's pro very early in his career, and the rest of the Bengals really followed that mentality. It is no surprise that mentality led him to be second all-time in just about every Bengals’ receiving record.

The Green show came alive every Sunday. He filled his highlight reel with tons of high-pointing, circus-catching passes. He made tip-toeing the sideline look easy. Here are just some of his more memorable moments.

Finally, Green may have been in Arizona, but Cincinnati runs through his veins. He celebrated the Bengals’ Super Bowl trip. He even reactivated his Instagram account to do it. It just goes to show that he appreciates the support fans gave him as much as we all enjoyed him.

Thanks for the memories, 18.

